Ex-Presidential Aide Faces 4 Years in Prison

Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul Central District Court sentenced former presidential aide Woo Byung-woo Friday to 18 months in prison.He was convicted on charges of power abuse and illegal surveillance of public officials during the administration of impeached President Park Geun-hye.Prosecutors argued Woo ordered a senior official at the National Intelligence Service to carry out extensive illegal surveillance of public officials and civilians, and that he received reports about the blacklisting of cultural figures critical of the government.Friday's sentence means the former aide now faces a combined four years behind bars.He was sentenced in February to two and a half years in prison on charges of trying to cover up the corruption scandal during the Park administration. That case is currently pending in the Seoul High Court.