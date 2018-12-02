Gov't Aims to Ease Childcare Burden to Improve Birthrate

Photo : YONHAP News

The government is pushing to fully subsidize medical expenses for children prior to them entering elementary school.It will also increase the number of recipients and amount of child benefits, reduce work hours during the child-rearing period, and raise the percentage of those taking paternity leave to 20 percent.The measures are part of efforts to encourage childbirth and minimize the childcare burden for parents as the country struggles with a seriously low birthrate.Considering the trend of marrying at a later age, women 45 and older will also receive support for fertility treatment.Regulations discriminatory of extramarital childbirths will also be revised.The Presidential Committee on Ageing Society and Population Policy on Friday issued a policy road map containing these measures.Committee vice chairwoman Kim Sang-hee said the policy focus is to give hope to people aged in their 20s to 40s and assure them that their quality of life will not suffer if they choose to marry and have kids.She said the road map is to prepare for the transition into an aged society.Key policy tasks for the goal to improve the standard of living, achieve gender equality and prepare for demographic changes will be implemented in two phases through 2025.