Appeals Court to Keep Ex-Governor's Sex Assault Case Under Wraps

Photo : YONHAP News

An appeals court plans to make most of its hearings on the sexual assault case against former South Chungcheong Province Governor An Hee-jung closed to the public.The Seoul High Court on Friday held the second pre-trial hearing in the case and revealed its plans for proceedings.There will be three hearings in total that will be closed to the public, with the exception of some court procedures. The verdict will be delivered on February first of 2019.The once leading presidential hopeful was indicted in April, without arrest, on charges he sexually assaulted his former secretary by using his authority over her between July 2017 and February.The lower court found An not guilty of the charges in August, claiming there was insufficient evidence to prove that he habitually abused his power to have sexual relations with the plaintiff, although it acknowledged he had such power and position.