N. Korean FM: Pyongyang Unchanged on Denuclearization

North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho says Pyongyang's stance on denuclearization remains unchanged.According to the foreign ministry in China, Ri sat down with Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on Friday, where he stressed the North's efforts to create a peaceful environment to implement what he called "a critical decision" of the ruling Workers' Party.Noting calm conditions on the Korean Peninsula, which he credited to efforts by the North, Ri assessed progress on inter-Korean reconciliation and the first meeting between the leaders of the North and the U.S., which produce a joint statement in June.He said the North is working hard for denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and remains unchanged in its stance regarding maintenance of peace and stability in the region. He also expressed hope that Pyongyang and Washington will move in the same direction based on mutual trust.