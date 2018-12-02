Moon Invites Major Charity Groups to Top Office

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in invited the country’s major charity organizations to the top office to encourage their social aid activities.Representatives from a total of 15 groups, including Salvation Army Korea, Good Neighbors, World Vision and Child Fund, attended the event on Friday afternoon.The presidential office said the event was arranged to imbue the public with the spirit of sharing and giving toward underprivileged neighbors during the year-end season, noting it is the first such gathering of the major charities.Participants of the event helped decorate a Christmas tree and listened to Christmas carols sung by a children's choir. President Moon and First Lady Kim Jung-sook also delivered their donations to each of the participating groups.