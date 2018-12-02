Gangneung Line Bullet Train Derails; Disruption Expected Through Weekend

Photo : KBS News

A KTX bullet train headed to Seoul derailed shortly after departing from Gangneung on the east coast early Saturday morning.At least four of the ten cars of the train went off the tracks.One-hundred-98 passengers and three crew members were on board.Fifteen people who have been injured including passengers and a station employee are being treated at nearby hospitals with no serious causalities are reported.The accident is expected to disrupt train operations throughout the weekend.The Transport Ministry said that Korea Railroad, the rail operator, has mobilized 250 workers, but restoration work is expected to continue until around 2 a.m. Monday .The ministry issued an advisory alert at 9:40 a.m., about two hours after the incident occurred, and also installed a situation room to oversee the aftermath.After departing from Gangneung, the train derailed while approaching Jinbu Station at around 7:35 a.m.