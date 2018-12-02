Top Office Preparing for Kim Jong-un's Visit, But No Plans Confirmed Yet

Photo : KBS News

Whether North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will visit South Korea this month is still up in the air.In a message sent to reporters Saturday, chief presidential press secretary Yoon Young-chan said that Seoul has not received any notice from the North but is being mindful of various possible scenarios.The top office appears to be preparing for Pyongyang to convey its stance regarding Kim's visit to Seoul.The presidential office and the government are known to be taking the necessary steps to plan possible schedules for Kim’s potential visit to South Korea that may include a visit to Jeju Island's Halla Mountain and a speech in parliament.The top office also denied a media report suggesting that Kim's visit will happen around December 13th.