Politics Pan-Gov't Meeting to Discuss Safety After Series of Accidents

The government will hold a meeting with related agencies on Thursday to discuss safety measures related to public infrastructure.



The meeting follows a series of accidents in recent days including a KTX bullet train veering off the tracks in Gangwon Province.



The Ministry of the Interior and Safety said Saturday that its minister Kim Boo-kyum will preside over the meeting attended by representatives from 15 state agencies and 17 cities and provinces.



Attendees will discuss safety measures for facilities closely connected to people's daily lives.



In addition to the rail derailment, there have been a host of accidents lately including a train station blackout, a fire at KT Corporation that wreaked havoc on mobile and Internet connections and a water pipe explosion that claimed one life.



The safety ministry has dispatched officials to the site of Saturday's rail incident and is cooperating with Gangneung City and Korea Railroad to support follow-up measures.