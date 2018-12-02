S. Korean Figure Skater Cha Jun-hwan Wins Bronze at ISU Grand Prix Final

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean figure skater Cha Jun-hwan has won a bronze medal at the International Skating Union (ISU) Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final, becoming the first Korean man to win a medal at the prestigious event.The 17-year-old skater scored 263-point-49 points overall to finish third in the men’s singles event at the Grand Prix Final in Vancouver, Canada on Friday. Nathan Chen of the United States ranked first and Shoma Uno of Japan came in second.Cha, who finished fourth in the men’s short program the previous day with 89-point-07 points, set a new personal best with 174-point-42 points in the free skate program.It marked the first time a South Korean male skater has competed and won a medal in the ISU Grand Prix Final competition on the adult level. Cha captured a bronze medal in his first competition in the event.