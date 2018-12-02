S. Korea's GNI to Surpass $30,000 This Year

Photo : KBS News

South Korea's per capita income is likely to surpass 30-thousand dollars this year, though the economy is projected to post its lowest growth rate in six years.According to the Bank of Korea and the financial market on Sunday, the country's gross national income (GNI) is expected to reach 31-thousand-243 dollars this year, up from last year's 29-thousand-745 dollars.If the projection is realized, the country's GNI will have topped 30-thousand dollars 12 years after it broke the 20-thousand dollar mark in 2006.According to the World Bank, South Korea placed 31st last year in the rankings of per capita income.However, the central bank projected that South Korea is estimated to expand two-point-seven percent this year, the lowest level since 2012, when the figure stood at two-point-three percent.