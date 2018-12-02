No. of People Insured with Employment Insurance Surges in November

The number of people with employment insurance rose at the fastest pace in 64 months in November.The Ministry of Employment and Labor said on Sunday that the number of people with employment insurance came to nearly 13-point-43 million last month, up 458-thousand or three-and-a-half percent from a year earlier.The on-year growth marks the largest gain since July 2013 when it grew 462-thousand.The growth was mainly led by the service industry, which saw the number increase by 436-thousand to surpass nine million last month.The figure for the manufacturing industry came to three-point-58 million, up five-thousand from a year earlier.