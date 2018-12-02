S. Korean Delegation to Visit Pyongyang for Talks on Forestry Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean delegation left for Pyongyang on Monday for talks on forestry cooperation.According to the Unification Ministry, the ten-member team will arrive in North Korea on Tuesday via a flight from Beijing for a three-day visit.Last month, South Korea sent about 50 tons of pesticides to the North to help it combat the spread of pine tree diseases.The South Korean team led by Lim Sang-seop, a senior official with the Korea Forestry Service, will review the distribution of the chemicals and visit a local tree nursery and other facilities. They will also discuss with their North Korean counterparts ways to expand their cooperation.The planned trip is part of efforts to implement an agreement reached in October to jointly combat pine tree pests and other forestry diseases until March next year.