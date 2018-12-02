Trial of Former NCA Deputy Chief Set to Begin

Photo : YONHAP News

The first trial session is set to begin for Lim Jong-hun, a former judge at the center of a massive judicial power abuse scandal involving the Supreme Court.The Seoul Central District Court will hold the first pretrial hearing at 2 p.m. on Monday.Lim, former deputy head of the National Court Administration(NCA), is not required to appear for the pretrial, in which the court confirms the stances of the prosecution and the defendant and discusses the trial procedure, including filing for witnesses.The court may hold additional pretrial sessions as the prosecution indicted Lim for about 30 charges.Lim, who worked for the NCA from 2012 to 2017, is suspected of being the key figure who helped former Supreme Court Chief Justice Yang Sung-tae use trials as bargaining chips in dealings with the presidential office under the administration of then-President Park Geun-hye.