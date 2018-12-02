Ex-Gwangju Mayor Summoned for Questioning over Fraud Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

Former Gwangju Mayor Yoon Jang-hyun appeared for questioning on Monday over his alleged election law violations.Yoon told reporters in front of the Gwangju District Prosecutors' Office that he apologizes to the public for his "unwise judgment" and that he will face the investigation sincerely.Yoon arrived at Incheon International Airport early on Sunday from Nepal, where he was questioned for 20 minutes by investigators from the prosecution and had his phone confiscated.The prosecution then asked the former mayor to appear for questioning at 10 a.m. Monday.Yoon, a member of the ruling Democratic Party, sent 450 million won to a scammer who claimed to be former first lady Kwon Yang-sook, the widow of former President Roh Moo-hyun.The former mayor reportedly borrowed 350 million won from two banks between last December and January this year, and borrowed the remaining 100 million won from an acquaintance.Prosecutors are looking into the source of the funds and whether the money transfer was in return for party nomination for mayorship in the June local elections. Yoon subsequently decided not to seek reelection.Yoon claimed the scammer pretending to be Kwon said she needed the money urgently for her daughter and he just wanted to help.