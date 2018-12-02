N. Korea Seeks Investment in Facilities for Mt. Geumgang

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea is seeking investment in facilities for its scenic Mount Geumgang resort area.The North's Kumgangsan International Travel Agency on Sunday posted on its Web site an investment guide for a department store to be built in the resort area.The guide said the three-story building in the Goseong area in Gangwon Province will supply special regional products and souvenirs, adding foreign investors may invest either independently or in a joint venture with a North Korean enterprise.The Web site put up a similar post last month seeking investors for a plan to build a large shopping mall in the resort area.