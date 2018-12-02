Opposition Parties Continue Rally Calling for Electoral Reform

Photo : YONHAP News

Three minor opposition parties will continue their rally at the National Assembly for the seventh day on Monday calling for the adoption of a new proportional representation system.The three parties will also hold a joint news conference at 1:30 p.m. at the parliament along with civic groups and four parties which have no members in the parliament, to urge the reform of the nation's electoral system.Meanwhile, Bareunmirae Party Chairman Sohn Hak-kyu and Justice Party Chairwoman Lee Jeong-mi will continue their hunger strike for the fifth day, calling on the two major parties to join the opposition's bid to introduce the new proportional representation system.