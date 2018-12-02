Opposition Parties Continue Rally Calling for Electoral Reform

Three minor opposition parties will continue their rally at the National Assembly for the seventh day on Monday calling for the adoption of a new proportional representation system.
The three parties will also hold a joint news conference at 1:30 p.m. at the parliament along with civic groups and four parties which have no members in the parliament, to urge the reform of the nation's electoral system.
Meanwhile, Bareunmirae Party Chairman Sohn Hak-kyu and Justice Party Chairwoman Lee Jeong-mi will continue their hunger strike for the fifth day, calling on the two major parties to join the opposition's bid to introduce the new proportional representation system.