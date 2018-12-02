Outgoing Finance Minister Calls for Courage to Use Unpopular Policies

Photo : YONHAP News

Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon has projected the nation will face continued economic difficulties, saying the government needs courage to use unpopular policies to tide over the difficulties.The outgoing minister made the comment on Monday in a message to finance ministry employees.Kim said that the nation is facing tough economic conditions and economic difficulties will become routine, adding that the government must inform the nation of the grim situation as it is and have the courage to employ unpopular policies.The minister then stressed the importance of sending a consistent signal to the market to reduce uncertainties.Kim will be replaced by Hong Nam-ki, who will take office on Tuesday.