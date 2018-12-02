Pres. Moon: Peace on Peninsula is for All Koreans' Human Rights

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in says removing remnants of the Cold War and establishing permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula is to guarantee human rights and prosperous lives to all Koreans.The president made the remark on Monday during a ceremony in Seoul marking the 70th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.Moon stressed that human rights are guaranteed through peace, and peace is secured through human rights. He expressed hope that human rights, democracy, peace and prosperity will all be realized on the peninsula.Citing that discrimination and hatred are dividing Korean society of late, Moon said the National Human Rights Commission of Korea is preparing to actively address such problem.The president said he hopes a culture will be established in which the rights of others are respected.Moon is the second president to attend such ceremony after former President Roh Moo-hyun.