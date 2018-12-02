Moon Prioritizes Peace before N. Korean Human Rights

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: President Moon Jae-in indirectly addressed the North Korean human rights situation in a speech Monday. He was cautious not to directly mention the North, but instead spoke about ensuring peace and human rights on the entire Korean peninsula.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: President Moon Jae-in prioritized Korean peninsula peace Monday in a carefully-worded speech in Seoul to mark the 70th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.Moon avoided singling out North Korea by name or going into any detail about alleged atrocities there. Instead, he spoke of Koreans as a whole and placed importance on ending lingering hostilities.[Sound bite: President Moon Jae-in (Korean)]"Dissolving the remnants of the Cold War and establishing permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula is aimed at ensuring human rights and humane life for all Korean people. This will in turn become the foundation for freedom, justice and peace on the Korean Peninsula and the entire world."Moon said among countries that experienced colonial rule, dictatorship and war, there are few countries that have the level of human rights of South Korea.Human rights activists have criticized Moon for failing to pay enough attention to abuses in North Korea as his administration seeks peace and reconciliation with Pyongyang.Moon used Monday's speech to signal that peace is his priority. He said there is a long way to go to improve the situation on the peninsula as a whole.[Sound bite: President Moon Jae-in (Korean)]"Human rights are guaranteed through peace and peace is secured through human rights."Moon said realizing human rights and democracy on the entire Korean peninsula will be a source of hope for the entire world.He also reaffirmed his pledge to build an "inclusive society" in the South where no one faces discrimination.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.