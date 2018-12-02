Social Losses from Obesity Reaches 11.5 Tril. Won in 2016

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Health Insurance Service says obesity caused social losses totaling eleven-point-five trillion won or zero-point-seven percent of the annual gross domestic product in 2016.Slightly more than 51 percent is in medical costs totaling five-point-nine trillion won.A decline in productivity made up 20-point-five percent of the losses, or two-point-four trillion won.Other losses came from early deaths, caregiver expenses and transportation costs.The obesity-related disease leading to the highest cost was diabetes, at two-point-six trillion won, followed by hypertension at nearly two trillion won.Socioeconomic costs from men exceeded those from women by one-point-three times, and obesity generated its highest losses from those in their 50s, followed by those in their 60s, then 40s.