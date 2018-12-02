Economy KOSPI Loses 1.06%, Ends Monday at 2,053.79

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) fell 21-point-97 points, or one-point-06 percent Monday. It closed the day at two-thousand-53-point-79.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also plunged, losing 14-point-94 points, or two-point-18 percent, to close at 670-point-39.



The falls came amid fears of slowing growth and concerns that a rise in tensions between the U.S. and China could crush chances of a trade deal.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened six-point-seven won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-126-point-five won.