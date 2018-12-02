Moon Orders Measures to Restore Trust in Public Safety

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in said Monday a recent high-speed train derailment accident has damaged public trust in safety, and he's ordering reforms to prevent any possible recurrence.A Seoul-bound KTX bullet train carrying some 200 passengers veered off the tracks early Saturday morning shortly after departing from the east coast city of Gangneung. About 15 people we injured with no fatalities.Moon ordered the Transport Ministry to thoroughly determine the exact causes, saying the incident could have turned into a major disaster.He offered the government's apology for what he called an embarrassment and extended consolations to those affected.