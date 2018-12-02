Gov't Seeks Revisions on Private Kindergarten Operations

Photo : YONHAP News

The government is seeking to prevent private kindergartens from shutting down in the middle of a semester.The Education Ministry is expected to announce next week a revision to the Early Childhood Education Act mandating the closing date of private kindergartens as the last day of the academic year.The schools must also prepare plans on what to do with the children and obtain consent from at least two thirds of the parents.These two conditions currently apply for private preschools to gain approval from the government for their closure, but the revised bill will have them stipulated in law.The Education Ministry also seeks to revise another law so that private kindergartens will be obligated to use the state-administered school accounting system called Edufine.Both revisions will be formally promulgated at the end of March following a 40-day pre-announcement period.