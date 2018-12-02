Cost-Sharing Talks on US Forces Korea to Resume Tuesday

Photo : YONHAP News

A new round of talks on how to divide military costs for the deployment of U.S. forces in South Korea is set to open in Seoul Tuesday.Seoul’s Foreign Ministry said the three-day negotiations concerning the bilateral Special Measures Agreement(SMA) will aim to coordinate stances based on nine previous rounds of talks.The five-year agreement spelling out the cost-sharing arrangement expires at the end of this month.The Wall Street Journal(WSJ) reports the Trump administration wants South Korea to double its share of financial support for U.S. forces stationed in the country. Previously, South Korea's burden has increased by a single-digit percent at a time.During their meeting in Washington last week, the foreign ministers of the two countries agreed that they will continue to encourage the negotiators to produce mutually satisfying results.