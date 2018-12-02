Taxi Driver Dies in Self-Immolation Protesting Carpool Service Launch

Photo : YONHAP News

A taxi driver has died after setting himself on fire in protest of the launch of a commercial carpool service app.Police say a 57-year-old known only by his surname Choi, sustained severe burns and later died after pulling his taxi over near the National Assembly Monday afternoon and setting himself on fire.They say he initially tried to drive through the main gate of the assembly, but turned around after a guard noticed a strong gasoline odor and requested an inspection.He reportedly called a senior official of his union earlier in the day to make his plan known.Last Friday, Kakao Mobility, the transportation service arm of Kakao Corporation, launched its pilot carpooling service involving a group of randomly selected users.