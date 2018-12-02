Koreas to Have 2nd Talks to Cohost 2032 Olympics

Photo : YONHAP News

South and North Korea are schedule to meet later this week to discuss a plan to cohost the 2032 Summer Olympic Games.Seoul’s Unification Ministry said the second inter-Korean talks on sports will be held at the joint liaison office in the North Korean border city of Gaeseong on Friday to talk about follow-ups to the inter-Korean summit in Pyongyang in September.Initial talks were held early last month.During the latest talks, the two sides will discuss detailed plans for their first-ever cohosting of an Olympics and and joint participation in the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo.Vice Culture, Sports and Tourism Minister Roh Tae-kang will lead the South Korean delegation while the North is led by Vice Sports Minister Won Kil-u.