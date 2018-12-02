S. Korea, Vietnam Agree to Launch Working-Level Defense Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Vietnam held annual vice minister-level defense cooperation talks Monday in Ho Chi Minh City.The two sides agreed to strengthen cooperation on personnel exchange, including high-ranking officials, as well as defense industry and military procurement.South Korea's delegation briefed the Vietnamese side on Korean Peninsula security issues, requesting Vietnam’s support for the process of advancing complete denuclearization and permanent peace of the Korean Peninsula.They two sides agreed to launch regular working-level talks.