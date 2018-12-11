US Sanctions 3 N. Korean Officials for Human Rights Abuse

Photo : KBS News

The United States imposed sanctions on three additional senior North Korean officials for alleged human rights abuse on Monday.The latest list includes Choe Ryong-hae, a top aide to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and an official of the ruling Workers' Party.The Treasury Department said Choe is the director of the party's Organization and Guidance Department, which is "instrumental in implementing censorship policies, and purports to control the political affairs of all North Koreans."The other two officials are North Korea's Minister of State Security Jong Kyong-thaek and director of the Workers' Party's Propaganda and Agitation Department Pak Kwang-ho.Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement that the North Korean officials “direct departments that perpetrate the regime’s brutal state-sponsored censorship activities, human rights violations and abuses, and other abuses in order to suppress and control the population.”The three officials are now banned from the U.S. financial system and can no longer access assets under U.S. jurisdiction. American citizens and residents are prohibited from any transactions with them.