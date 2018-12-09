KRX: Samsung BioLogics Shares to Remain Listed, Resume Trading

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's main stock exchange has decided that Samsung BioLogics is qualified to continue to be listed on the local stock market and the company's shares will resume trading on Tuesday.The Korea Exchange said Monday that despite some shortcomings regarding its managerial transparency, it decided to maintain its listing, considering diverse factors such as corporate sustainability, financial stability and protection of investors.Samsung BioLogics, the biotech arm of Samsung Electronics, welcomed the decision and vowed to improve corporate transparency and strive to contribute to the development of the Korean capital market.Trading had been suspended since November 14th as the Financial Services Commission ruled that Samsung BioLogics intentionally violated accounting rules ahead of its initial public offering in 2016.