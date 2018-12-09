Pres. Moon Included in Time's Shortlist of 2018 Person of the Year

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has made the U.S. magazine Time's shortlist of 2018 Person of the Year.Time released its shortlist of ten candidates for the annual cover story on Monday during an NBC program.In nominating Moon for the title, the magazine said that since hosting North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's sister at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in February, President Moon has met his counterpart from the North in three historic summits on the future of the Korean Peninsula, as well as broker the landmark meeting between Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump.Other candidates include Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller. Also included were over two thousand families that were separated at the U.S.-Mexico border under the Trump administration's anti-illegal immigration policy. Kim Jong-un was not included.This year's winner will be announced Tuesday on NBC's Today show.