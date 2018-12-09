'Burning' Wins LA Film Critics Association's Best Foreign Language Film Award

Photo : KBS News

South Korean movie "Burning" has been picked as the best foreign language film by the Los Angeles Film Critics Association.The film directed by Lee Chang-dong was one of two Best Foreign Language Films announced by the association. The other winner was the Japanese drama "Shoplifters."Earlier, the Korean movie was also awarded the best 2018 foreign language film prize from the Toronto Film Critics Association.In addition, the film was nominated for the best foreign language film of the 2019 Critics Choice Awards by the U.S. Broadcast Film Critics Association on Monday.