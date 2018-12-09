Taxes Collected for Ten Months Near 2018 Target

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has collected some 26 trillion won more in tax revenue in the first ten months of this year compared with the same period last year.A monthly update of the government’s fiscal status, released by the Finance Ministry on Tuesday, showed that the national tax revenue between January and October stood at 263-point-four trillion won, 26-point-five trillion won more than a year earlier.The tax revenue progress rate, or the actual rate of taxes collected to the target revenue, came to 98-point-two percent in October, up three-point-nine percentage points on-year.The ministry attributed the rise to an increase in income tax, which surged by 600 billion won on-year to six trillion won during the cited period thanks to a rise in nominal wages.