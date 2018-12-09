S. Korea's Foreign Ministry Seeks to Create China Bureau

Photo : YONHAP News

The Foreign Ministry is reportedly moving to create a bureau to deal with China affairs early next year.According to a government source on Tuesday, the ministry is holding consultations with the Ministry of the Interior and Safety to set up the China bureau in the near future.Currently, one of three divisions under the ministry's Northeast Asian Affairs Bureau deals with Japan-related affairs, while the other two are in charge of China-related affairs.The ministry is mulling a plan to upgrade the organization in charge of China affairs to a bureau in a bid to strengthen diplomacy with Beijing.