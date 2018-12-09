Moon to Receive 2019 Policy Goal Briefings from Ministries

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will receive briefings from the education and labor ministries about their policy plans for next year at the Sejong government complex on Tuesday afternoon.Five ministries will brief Moon on their 2019 policy plans next week and the others will do so in January.A presidential official said that while serving as an occasion for the president to boost communication with ministries, the briefings will also show his determination to produce palpable policy outcomes that can be felt by the people.In the report beginning at 2 p.m., Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae will lay out plans for promoting people-centered education in the future.The report will be followed by discussions on how to overhaul the education ministry and boost trust in public education as well as ways to set up a level playing field to create an inclusive nation.Later in the afternoon, Labor Minister Lee Jae-kap will brief the president on the ministry's policy goals for 2019. Following the report, discussions will be held over ways to innovate the labor safety net for the underprivileged and the effects of the newly introduced 52-hour workweek system.