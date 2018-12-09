Moon Stresses Importance of Vitalizing Local Economies

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in told Cabinet members Tuesday the central government should focus on revitalizing local economies and actively support local governments' efforts.He said a recently launched nationwide economic tour offered insights into how regional economies gain vitality by listening carefully to local businesspeople.He pointed to visits to North Jeolla Province in October and North Gyeongsang Province last month, where he saw businesses, academics and researchers cooperating to promote new industries on the existing industrial base.Moon acknowledged that despite sound macroeconomic indicators, employment and market sentiment are sluggish, and wealth polarization and difficulties facing small business owners grow deeper.He stressed that achieving inclusive growth would be impossible without resolving these problems.