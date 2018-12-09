CSIS: Koreas' Railway Reconnection to Mark 'Significant Diplomatic, Geopolitical Accomplishment'

Photo : YONHAP News

A U.S. think tank says the reconnection of the two Koreas' railways across their border would mark a "significant diplomatic and geopolitical accomplishment" for the Korean Peninsula.In a report released on Monday, the Center for Strategic and International Studies said the railway reconnection would be integrated into a rail network spanning the Eurasian continent through China and Russia.Citing different track infrastructures and signal systems between the two Koreas, the report said a costly and time-consuming modernization and harmonization process would be required to integrate the systems in a commercially viable way.It added that South Korea's recent membership in the Organization for Cooperation between Railways, which manages international rail transport in Europe and Asia, would increase chances for the inter-Korean initiative to become commercially successful.A groundbreaking ceremony for two railways on the eastern and western coasts is expected to be held, after the two sides complete their 18-day joint survey of railways on the North Korean side on December 17th.