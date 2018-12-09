Prosecution Indicts Kim Seong-soo in Internet Cafe Murder

Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution indicted Kim Seong-soo for murder on Tuesday following the brutal stabbing of a part-time worker at an Internet cafe in October.The Seoul Nambu District Public Prosecutors' Office charged his brother with assault in the same case, but not manslaughter as the deceased's family had called for.The prosecution cited surveillance camera footage and witness testimonies showing that Kim's younger brother actively tried to stop his older brother from stabbing the victim.However, it said the younger Kim held on to the victim's waist when his brother was assaulting him.Regarding the murderer's mental instability, prosecutors said that although Kim has taken antidepressant medication for years, his mental condition was not unstable when he committed the murder.Kim Seong-soo has been detained since the incident. His brother has not been placed in custody.