Gyeonggi Governor Indicted on 3 Charges While Wife Cleared of Charge

Photo : KBS News

Anchor: Prosecutors have indicted Gyeonggi Province Governor Lee Jae-myung on three charges, including abuse of power. However, the prosecution decided not to indict Lee’s wife who had been probed on allegations she is the owner of a controversial Twitter account that spread false information about her husband's political rivals.Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: Prosecutors decided to indict Gyeonggi Governor Lee Jae-myung on Tuesday on charges of abusing his power, spreading false information and violating the election law. It follows a police investigation that wrapped up last month.The governor is accused of using his position as Seongnam City mayor in April 2012 to have city officials forcibly commit his older brother into a mental institution.He is suspected of violating the Public Official Election Act during his campaign for governor by falsely denying the allegations about his brother.He's also accused of lying about a fine he was ordered to pay for misrepresenting himself as a prosecutor during the local elections this year and releasing false information about a development project during his time as mayor.However, prosecutors decided not to indict Lee on charges that he lied about his alleged affair with actress Kim Bu-seon during the governorship campaign.Prosecutors also opted not to indict Lee’s wife, Kim Hye-kyung. She had been suspected of being the owner of a controversial Twitter account that spread false information about her husband's political rivals. Prosecutors apparently failed to secure enough evidence that the Twitter account indeed belongs to Kim.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.