2019 Korea Grand Sale to Run from Jan. 17-Feb. 28

Photo : YONHAP News

The 2019 Korea Grand Sale is set for next year from January 17th to February 28th.It's an annual shopping, tourism and culture festival targeting foreign visitorsThe government-sponsored Visit Korea Committee says some 800 local companies have signed up to take part in the event, which will celebrate its tenth anniversary next year.The committee has selected top 30 promotional events, such as up to an 85 percent discount on airline tickets, up to a 70 percent discount on accommodations and various duty free discounts and vouchers.Visitors will also be able to travel outside Seoul on two-day tour programs, and ride on shuttle buses operating from Seoul to nearby Gyeonggi Province.Some 70 five-star hotels plan to offer a 25 percent discount on their dining service, and cooking classes will be available for those hoping to get a taste of Korean cuisine.