Hyundai to Annually Produce 500,000 Hydrogen Vehicles by 2030

Photo : KBS News

Hyundai Motor Group has unveiled for the first time its medium- to long-term plan to establish a mass-production system for fuel cell electric vehicles(FCEV) by 2030.The automotive group made this announcement during a groundbreaking ceremony of its second fuel cell systems plant in Chungju, North Chungcheong Province on Tuesday.Under its "fuel cell electric vehicles vision 2030" road map, Hyundai will join forces with its partner firms to establish the production line that will support annual domestic production of 500-thousand units, including passenger and commercial cars.If investments go ahead as planned, Hyundai anticipates the new plant to create 51-thousand jobs by 2030 and 220-thousand jobs if indirect employment is also included.Some 25 trillion won worth of economic effects are also expected each year.