Economy KOSPI Loses 0.04% Tuesday

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost point-82 point, or point-04 percent Tuesday. It closed the day at two-thousand-52-point-97.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing nine-point-38 points, or one-point-40 percent, to close at 661-point-01.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened three-point-six won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-130-point-one won.