Economy
KOSPI Loses 0.04% Tuesday
Write: 2018-12-11 15:40:22 / Update: 2018-12-11 15:41:58
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost point-82 point, or point-04 percent Tuesday. It closed the day at two-thousand-52-point-97.
The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing nine-point-38 points, or one-point-40 percent, to close at 661-point-01.
On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened three-point-six won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-130-point-one won.
