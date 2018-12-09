Taxi Drivers to Stage Rally Against Kakao's Ride-Sharing Service

Photo : YONHAP News

The dispute over Kakao's ride-sharing service has been aggravated further with taxi drivers now planning a massive rally outside the National Assembly next week.Four taxi industry associations and labor groups made the announcement Tuesday after the death of a cab driver, surnamed Choi, who set himself on fire on Monday in protest.Some 100-thousand taxi drivers and unionists will take part in the rally Thursday next week.They want to ban Kakao Corporation's entry into the commercial ride-sharing service market.The online messaging service operator originally planned to officially launch the carpool program next Monday. Following the suicide of the cab driver, the internet company, however, released a statement, saying it will hold more discussions with the taxi industry and the government.The upcoming rally will be the third by taxi drivers since October this year. The taxi industry groups also plan to start a sit-in protest near the National Assembly Wednesday, where they will set up a memorial altar for Choi.Meanwhile, the ruling party's special task force on the carpool industry held an emergency meeting Tuesday morning and decided that it will come up with plans for increased support for the taxi sector before the end of this week.