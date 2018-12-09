'US to Revisit Holding UNSC Meeting on N. Korea Human Rights'

Photo : YONHAP News

Voice of America reports the United States plans to again push for a United Nations Security Council meeting on North Korean human rights next year.The UN Security Council has held discussions on the North Korea rights issue as a formal agenda item for the past four years since 2014, but a similar meeting failed to take place this year due to lack of support.Permanent council member China argues the council is not the best organization for discussions on human rights.The VOA report cites an unnamed U.S. official as saying the U.S. continues to believe discussions on human rights abuses, particularly those happening in North Korea, are a crucial part of maintaining international peace and security.The official says if a meeting can't be held this month, the U.S. hopes to convene it in the new year.