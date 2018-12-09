Gov't Approves Spending Plan for 2019 Budget

Photo : YONHAP News

The government on Tuesday approved next year's budget plan as endorsed by the parliament on Saturday.The National Assembly set the 2019 budget at 469-point-six trillion won, about 900 billion won less than the government proposal.A Cabinet meeting Tuesday chaired by President Moon Jae-in has decided to allocate over 280 trillion won out of a nearly 400 trillion won total budget for expenditure to be spent in next year's first half.The remainder of the budget accounts for various public funds.The government will also execute about 78 percent of its job creation budget during the first six months in efforts to increase the number of quality jobs.