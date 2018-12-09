S. Korea, US Resume Military Cost-Sharing Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States have resumed talks on cost-sharing concerning the deployment of U.S. troops on the Korean Peninsula.The tenth round of negotiations on the bilateral Special Measures Agreement(SMA) kicked off in Seoul on Tuesday afternoon to iron out gaps on major cost-sharing issues, including how much to increase costs and how to divide them between the two allies.Seoul's chief negotiator Chang Won-sam is leading the three-day negotiations while Timothy Betts from the State Department represents the U.S. side.Seoul's share of financial support for U.S. forces stationed in the country this year is over 960 billion won, but, according to the Wall Street Journal(WSJ), the Trump administration wants South Korea to double it to around one-point-eight trillion won.The South Korean government is seeking what it views to be a more moderate cost increase.Seoul is opposed to Washington’s demand to pay for the cost of deploying U.S. strategic assets to the peninsula.The five-year bilateral agreement spelling out the cost-sharing arrangement expires at the end of this month.