Moon Calls for More Transparent, Fair Education Policy

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has instructed the Education Ministry to enhance fairness and transparency of education policies, saying it will be difficult to earn public trust for education reform without them.While briefing the president Tuesday about plans for next year, the ministry vowed zero-tolerance for corruption and irregularities at schools next year, and said efforts to combat them will begin with internal reform of the ministry.Also from next year, harsher restrictions will be put on retired public officials from getting a job at private school.The ministry will also provide free education to all high school students starting in 2021, a year ahead of the original schedule.