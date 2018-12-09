Fuller Kakao Carpool Service May Be Delayed after Taxi Driver's Death

Photo : YONHAP News

Kakao Mobility says it may postpone the launch of full-fledged commercial carpool service following the suicide of a taxi driver who set himself on fire in protest of the service app.In a press release on Tuesday, the company offered condolences on the taxi driver's death, and said it will hold discussions with the related parties, including the government and the parliament and the taxi industry.The app is in testing now, and had been set to fully launch next week, but an official said that may possibly be postponed.The company also said it is thoroughly reviewing how much the carpool service will ease the inconvenience of the public having difficulty catching a taxi and its potential negative impact on the taxi industry.The taxi driver set himself ablaze near the parliament on Monday, three days after the company launched its pilot carpooling service involving a group of randomly selected users.