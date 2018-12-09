Na Kyung-won Elected as Main Opposition's New Floor Leader

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) has elected fourth-term female lawmaker Na Kyung-won as its new floor leader.In the party election held on Tuesday, Na garnered 68 out of 103 votes, beating third-term lawmaker Kim Hack-yong, who earned the rest 35 votes.Jeong Yong-ki, a second-term lawmaker, was elected as the party’s new policy chief.Na said by choosing her, the party has chosen unity over division, adding she will fight for the value of conservatism and guard against what she called misrule of the Moon Jae-in administration.She also vowed to lead the party's efforts to win the upcoming general elections and the presidential election.