Minor Party Joins Hunger Strike for Electoral Reform

Photo : YONHAP News

The Party for Democracy and Peace is joining the other two minor opposition parties’ hunger strike, adding pressure on the two major parties to help introduce a new proportional representation system.According to the party’s spokesman Kim Jung-hyun, the party on Tuesday launched a 24-hour relay hunger strike, during which its members will alternate with each other in going on hunger strike starting with Floor Leader Chang Byoung-wan.Its chairman Chung Dong-young began a one-man rally in front of the presidential office in the day, urging the parliament to immediately launch discussions on electoral system reform by extending the mandate of a special committee on political reform.The party’s leadership also plans to hold a candlelight vigil at Gwanghwamun Square on Thursday to further raise its voice on the issue.The move comes as the heads of two other minor opposition parties, the Bareunmirae Party and the Justice Party, were continuing their joint hunger strike at the parliament for a sixth consecutive day.Under the proposed system, each party gets proportional parliamentary seats in accordance with the percentage of voters' support for parties. Minor parties are hoping to increase their presence in the National Assembly.