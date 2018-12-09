S. Korea's Jobless Rate Hits 9-Year High, Job Growth Improves in Nov.

Photo : KBS News

South Korea's jobless rate rose slightly in November, although the monthly job growth sharply increased from a month ago.According to data by Statistics Korea on Wednesday, the number of employed people reached 27-point-18 million last month, up 165-thousand from a year ago.It's the second largest on-year gain this year since January when it expanded 334-thousand. The monthly job growth figure has remained below 100-thousand for four consecutive months since July.The overall employment rate came to 61-point-four percent last month, unchanged from a year earlier.However, the jobless rate stood at three-point-two percent last month, up one tenth of a percentage point on-year. That's the largest figure for the month of November since 2009, when it marked three-point-three percent.The unemployment rate for young adults -- those aged between 15 and 29 -- marked seven-point-nine percent, down one-point-three percentage points from the previous year.